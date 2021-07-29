Labour court extends order barring removal of LSK CEO

CEO Mercy Kalondu Wambua

Law Society of Kenya CEO Mercy Kalondu Wambua. The Labour court on July 29, 2021 extended orders stopping the recruitment of a new chief executive officer for to replace her.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Labour court has extended orders stopping the recruitment of a new chief executive officer for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to replace Mercy Kalondu Wambua, as power wrangles in the organisation persist.

