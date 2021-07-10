LSK leadership row simmers

Nelson Havi

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi addresses a press conference on October 7, 2020 at the LSK offices in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

The leadership wrangles within the Law Society of Kenya escalated Friday after the president of the group Nelson Havi accused the society’s chief executive officer Mercy Wambua of frustrating plans for a planned audit on the use of funds.

