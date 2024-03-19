The long wait for over 400 families to bury their kin following the Shakahola deaths is about to end as preparations to release the bodies of victims are complete.

The government will start releasing the bodies after a meeting with families, marking the end of the long wait endured by the victims’ families since the bodies of their loved ones were exhumed from mass graves in the Shakahola forest.

Hundreds of bodies of the Paul Mackenzie-led Good News International Church followers have been lying in Malindi mortuaries as the government sought to use DNA to identify them.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director of Homicide Martin Nyuguto confirmed to the Nation that the government will release the bodies identified through DNA profiling to their families for reburial.

He did not disclose the exact number of bodies to be released.

Mr Nyuguto and Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor have invited the media for a briefing to disclose more about the process of releasing the bodies.

“We would like to have a meeting with the media for a brief on the procedure of releasing the Shakahola victims’ bodies to family members on Wednesday in Malindi. We will communicate the exact location and other details by this evening,” reads part of the communication.

The multi-sectoral team involved has been on the ground since Monday preparing for the next phase of exhumation.

Reports indicate that experts from the Government Chemist have identified at least 40 bodies through DNA.

The Nation spoke to some of the affected families, and some confirmed that they had been contacted by the DCI regarding the release of the bodies.

Mr Francis Wanje, who lost his two grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law to the cult, was informed that the bodies will be available for collection within the next week.

“I was notified by the DCI on Monday night that the bodies will be released starting from March 26,” said Mr Wanje.

Mr Robert Katana, who suspects that his wife and three children disappeared into the forest, said he had not been informed about the collection of bodies.

“I have not received any communication from DCI yet. I remain hopeful that they will reach out,” he said.

He explained that his wife used to worship at Mackenzie's church. His twin boys, aged 19, used to live with him until their mother took them while he was away. Since then, Katana, 43, has not seen his wife and children.

Mackenzie, who is linked to the deaths of his followers, is currently at Shimo La Tewa Prison and is facing numerous charges including murder, manslaughter and radicalisation.

Last week, Mackenzie and his 38 associates were denied bond in a case where they have been charged with torturing children by slapping and whipping them with thorns.

Tononoka Children’s Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir declined to release them on bond, stating that the court had considered the well-being of the children.

“Having considered the nature of offences that the accused persons are charged with and the need to safeguard the best interests of the children who are witnesses in this matter and whom the accused may or have authority over, I find that these are compelling reasons to warrant all the accused persons to be denied bond at this point,” she said.

The magistrate also agreed with the State that the suspects are a flight risk due to the nature of the offences that they are facing.

The court had been told that Mackenzie and his group tortured children by slapping and whipping them while enforcing the deadly fast in Shakahola forest. The children are aged between six and 17 years.

Mackenzie and his group have been charged with 17 counts related to violating children’s rights, including the right to basic education. The charges include assault causing bodily harm, subjecting a child to torture and cruelty to a child.