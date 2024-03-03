Cult

The true mark of cultism in God’s name

One of the key things that identify a cult is an over-emphasis on a certain doctrine.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Dann Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • This month marks a year since the beginning of the chain of events that led to the discovery of mass deaths at Shakahola.
  • The Senate’s characterisation of Mackenzie’s church makes it align with some of the common characteristics of cults.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM MPs probe Sh147bn Uhuru-Ruto emergency fund expenditure

    Uhuru and Ruto

  2. PREMIUM Faith Odhiambo: The dancing new LSK boss who put Ruto, Parliament on radar

    Faith Odhiambo

  3. PREMIUM Man’s pain of losing life savings in sacco after years of toiling

    Thomas Obure

  4. PREMIUM Irregular Sh25bn road cash use puts NLC, KeNHA on spot

    Changamwe roundabout Interchange