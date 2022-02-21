Livondo remarks: Ruto warns against inflammatory comments at rallies

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a crowd in Githunguri constituency yesterday. He was accompanied by many of his allies from the region.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Gitonga Marete

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday warned politicians against making reckless utterances that could threaten peace ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.