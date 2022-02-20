Second-term governors seek to influence their succession

Second-term governors are pushing for their preferred candidates to take over leadership in a strategy that is having mixed results ahead of the August elections.

The bid by governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) to influence their succession could end in triumphant power transfer or political humiliation after the August 9 General Election.

In Kilifi, Governor Kingi has thrown his weight behind lawyer George Kithi who will battle it out with Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa of UDA and Mr Gideon Mung’aro and Speaker Jimmy Kahindi of ODM.

Mr Kithi unveiled his gubernatorial campaigns last week under the Pamoja African Alliance that is associated with Mr Kingi. MCAs allied to the governor were in attendance.

PAA was registered as a political party last October 18 and is seen as an attempt to take on ODM and UDA in the coming elections.

“PAA is the dominant party in Kilifi and its vision resonates with what Kilifi people need. We are keen on winning the coming election,” Mr Kithi said when he was unveiled as PAA’s candidate last Saturday.

The party has stated it will support the Azimio coalition but field candidates in all other elective positions.

“We will soon announce the details of the party’s deal with the Azimio la Umoja movement then formally join it,” said the party’s national chairman Lucas Maitha.

“UDA is my only competitor. The race will be between ODM and UDA. Azimio la Umoja will form the next government, Kilifi should not be in position, we must join the government to address our challenges,” said Mr Mung’aro.

In Kwale, Mr Mvurya has thrown his support behind his deputy Fatuma Achani.

Ms Achani got a boost when Deputy President William Ruto endorsed her candidature three weeks ago hile on a tour of the county.

“Elect my deputy on whom I am confident will continue with my legacy,” said Mr Mvurya.

Succession contest

Four candidates are seeking to succeed Mr Mvurya on an ODM ticket. They are former Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, ODM Deputy Secretary-General Agnes Zani, Speaker Sammy Ruwa and Mr Lung'anzi Mangale.

In Mombasa, although Governor Joho has not declared his successor, he has been politically gravitating towards Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

Mr Nassir is battling for the ODM party ticket with businessman Suleiman Shahbal and Deputy Governor William Kingi.

Other aspirants eyeing the seat are Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo (Wiper), businessman Awiti Bolo (UDF), former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar (UDA) and lawyer Murshid Abdallah, who is yet to declare his party.

With Mr Joho engaged in national politics campaigning for his party leader Raila Odinga, his succession contest has attracted key figures, among them President Kenyatta who is keen on ensuring whoever takes over Mombasa remains loyal to Azimio.

Last week while in Mombasa to launch the Universal Health Coverage programme, the Head of State seemed to endorse Mr Nassir.

On Thursday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua endorsed his deputy Francis Maliti, arguing that Mr Maliti is better placed to advance his development agenda since he has served under him for long.

In Makueni, however, Governor Kivutha Kibwana has maintained that he would not endorse anyone to succeed him.

"Those waiting for me to endorse any of the governor candidates will wait till cows come home," he said recently during a meeting with grassroots development committees.

He has, however, suggested that the candidates be subjected to public scrutiny through a network of grassroots cells which the county uses to identify and manage projects, raising eyebrows especially among the local political class.

Preferred successors

Governors from Western Kenya serving their final terms in office are torn between endorsing their preferred successors or letting the aspirants square it out themselves.

Governors Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) are among the few county bosses who have openly declared who they are backing, a move that has seen them receive a backlash, setting the stage for a fierce contest for the seat.

On the other hand, Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Sospeter Ojaamong have kept their supporters guessing even as their close allies line up to succeed them, hoping they would get their endorsement.

Homa Bay’s Mr Awiti last Wednesday settled on his former County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe as his preferred successor in a crowded race that has some seasoned politicians.

Mr Ogwe has in the past been accused of having contributed to some of the failures of Mr Awiti administration.

But Mr Awiti feels Mr Ogwe should not be blamed for any failures within the county government.

“Whoever wants to campaign should sell their agenda to voters and not discredit others. I no longer seek support and there is no way politicians will use my name to seek support," Mr Awiti said.

The front runners in the race are ODM National Chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, businessman Jared Kiasa, Kuppet’s Akello Misori and Louis Ogingo.

Last year, while speaking at his Segere home in Alego Usonga constituency, Mr Rasanga endorsed Senate Minority Leader James Orengo to succeed him.

“Raila had my shoe laces, but now he has released them to me and I will be giving them to James Orengo. While Mr Odinga is up there, we have to organise ourselves down here to avoid wrangling in Mr Odinga’s backyard,” said the county boss.

Blowing hot and cold

The revelation came a week after Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi withdrew from the governor race after consulting the party.

But his decision is already splitting his own Alego backyard.

In a meeting called by a section of leaders at Mwer Chiefs Camp in West Alego to drum support for a candidate from Alego to succeed Mr Rasanga, delegates from Uranga division maintained that they would not support a candidate from outside Alego Usonga Sub-County.

Those who are set to face Mr Orengo include former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and advocate George Mugoye.

In the neighbouring Kakamega, the incumbent, Mr Oparanya, last year praised his deputy Phillip Kutima for having worked well with him and that when the right time comes he will back him for the county’s top job.

However, in the recent past, he has been blowing hot and cold and is now seen to be leaning towards former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company chief executive Fernandes Barasa.

Mr Kutima has even been stripped of the county ODM chairmanship position, which was given to Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

There is a strong feeling he is not a strong candidate to run one of the largest counties in the country.

Others in the race are Senator Cleophas Malala, former Senator Boni Khalwale, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Mr Kizito (Shinyalu), Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, Laban Atembo (Clerk, Kakamega County Assembly), Mr Leonard Shimaka, Mr Suleiman Sumba, Mr Michael Osundwa, Amukowa Anangwe (former Butere MP) and Mr Sam Omukoko.

The recent intrigues are what is keeping governors from Kisii, Busia, Migori to keep their cards close to their chest as the election nears.