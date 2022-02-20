Second-term governors seek to influence their succession

Salim Mvurya and Fatuma Achani

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (right) with his deputy Fatuma Achani (centre) at a past event. Mr Mvurya is campaigning to have Ms Achani succeed him.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Kilifi, Governor Kingi has thrown his weight behind lawyer George Kithi who will battle it out with Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa of UDA.
  • In Mombasa, Governor Joho is yet to anoint his successor, but he has been gravitating towards Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

Second-term governors are pushing for their preferred candidates to take over leadership in a strategy that is having mixed results ahead of the August elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.