Governors Barchok, Kananu, Nyoro, Kahiga and Nyaribo strive for political footing

Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

This quote by William Shakespeare aptly describes the situations of several governors who got their positions by dint of fate but are now seeking to ensure they do not become has-beens.

They might have ascended to their positions as a result of death or impeachment of their former bosses, but they are going flat out to craft their own political paths as they seek to retain their seats in the August 9 elections.

Some of the leaders were plucked from academia or the private sector and introduced to politics as running mates of the governors for regional balancing or to fill in where the gubernatorial candidates were perceived to be weak – politically or administratively.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga, James Nyoro (Kiambu) Anne Kananu (Nairobi) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) find themselves in the same political predicament.

Prof Barchok, Mr Kahiga and Mr Nyaribo assumed their positions following the deaths of their respective bosses.

Prof Barchok was sworn in on August 8, 2019 after governor Joyce Laboso succumbed to cancer on July 29.

“I did not know that I would get into politics, but having come on board, I have adapted to the situation quickly as a result of my background as a teacher. I learnt a lot from my former boss (Dr Laboso) and that has helped me roll out a development agenda in the county,” said Prof Barchok.

“My administration has implemented sound development projects and I am confident that the voters will elect me for a second term in the next General Election,” he added.

Second term

Following the death of Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyangarama on December 18, 2020, his deputy, Mr Nyaribo, was sworn into office on December 29.

Mr Nyaribo will be seeking to secure a second term, and has lately been thrown to the national political spotlight after hosting ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi before parting ways a few days later.

The political falling-out followed Mr Mudavadi’s partnership with Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

Mr Kahiga was sworn in as Nyeri’s fourth governor on November 13, 2017 to replace the late Dr Wahome Gakuru who died in a road accident at Kabati area along the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

The governor has run into trouble with his county executives and Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu over working relations. Dr Karugu has sued Mr Kahiga at the Labour court.

Mr Kahiga has repeatedly reshuffled his executive committee and engaged in a public spat with his deputy, overshadowing his development work.

A former Kenya National Union of Teachers branch executive secretary, Mr Kahiga told the Nation in a recent interview that he regrets his deputy pick and that going to the elections, he will be more careful with his choice.

But Dr Karugu, the chairperson of the Deputy Governors Forum, said Mr Kahiga is making her a scapegoat for failing to deliver on his mandate, especially on development projects.

In Kiambu, Mr Nyoro, an agriculture expert and economist by profession, was sworn in after Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached on January 29, 2020.

Mr Nyoro, a former advisor on agriculture and food security at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, has sought to emerge from Mr Waititu’s shadow

Immediately after the 2017 poll, Mr Waititu and Mr Nyoro appeared to read from different scripts on a myriad of administrative and development issues in the county.

Mr Nyoro has repeatedly denied accusations of partly engineering the political troubles and subsequent impeachment of his former boss.

“My administration has implemented development projects that have changed the lives of the people of Kiambu and the people have confidence in the county government” said Mr Nyoro.

The governor has aimed his guns at Mr Waititu, telling voters in the county not to entertain leaders who have been in leadership positions before but have nothing to show for it.

Despite being impeached, Mr Waititu has been gearing up to redeem his political careers and has been associating with DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party

Political ship

In Nairobi, Ms Kananu, who was sworn into office on November 16, 2021 after the impeachment of Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has been struggling to steady the political ship as party primaries draw near.

Ms Kananu has been operating in the shadows of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi who has taken over a chunk of the county functions.

Mr Kipkirui Kemboi Kap Telwa, a Nairobi-based lawyer and lecturer at Multimedia University of Kenya, said: “The governors who ascended to their positions in the country after serving as deputies do not have political experience, charisma and clout.”

“Ms Kananu was just put there to fill the vacuum left by Sonko, whose departure created a constitutional and legal crisis. Mr Nyoro (Kiambu) lacks tactics and muscles required for the office he holds in a highly cosmopolitan region,” stated Mr Kap Telwa.

“Mr Kahiga is Nyeri flip-flopping, and that is unfortunate of such high office holders. Anyone who watched Deputy President William Ruto’s recent visit to Bomet County will tell you Prof Barchok has not developed enough political muscles,” Mr Kap Telwa added.