Epic duels as former county bosses plot return to power

Political storms are brewing in various counties as first-term governors who lost in 2017 prepare to reclaim their seats from the incumbents in the August 9 General Election.

After chilling in the cold for five years, the Nation has established that the former governors are assembling political apparatus and banking on the structures they put in place when they were in office to recapture the seats.

The former governors intent on making a comeback are Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Moses Akaranga (Vihiga), Peter Munya (Meru), Julius Malombe (Kitui), David Nkedianye (Kajiado), Nathif Jama Adan (Garissa), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu).

Others are Ukur Yatani (Marsabit), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Godana Dayo (Isiolo), Joseph Ndathi (Kirinyaga), Cleophas Lagat (Nandi), John Mruttu (Taita Taveta), Samuel Ragwa (Tharaka Nithi), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Daniel Waithaka (Nyandarua), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Hussein Dado (Tana River).

Although Mr Yatani (Treasury Cabinet Secretary) and Mr Munya (Agriculture CS) have kept their political cards close to their hearts, the activities they have undertaken in their counties, like attending fundraisers, send-off ceremonies and church functions are being construed as laying ground for their bids.

In Laikipia, it is a crowded race as the list of those seeking to unseat Governor Ndiritu Muriithi continues to grow.

Mr Irungu, the chairman of the Water Services Regulatory Board, has declared that he will be fighting to recapture the seat he lost to Mr Muriithi in 2017.

The former county boss says he laid the foundation during his term to improve residents’ living standards and that he also created a good relationship with the electorate.

“I’m not saying the current regime has not delivered, but being there for your electorate also matters, and it’s this good relationship that the people of Laikipia are yearning for,” he said.

Others who have publicly declared their interest in the seat include Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru, businessman Mburu Kamau, county assembly employee Miriam Mwangi alias Mama Busara, Nairobi County Assembly nominated MCA Silivia Museiya Kihoro and Mr Wahome Koinange.

Mr Muriithi will be banking on his development record to woo voters.

In Western, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga will be facing incumbent Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

“Yes, I’m coming back to proceed from where I left because there are various things that I had put in place but [Dr] Ottichilo has refused to fund those projects and I will be back to complete them,” he said.

Mr Akaranga lost to Governor Ottichilo after garnering 65,539 against Dr Ottichilo’s 82,220 votes.

As he plots his return, Mr Akaranga will be in a crowded field of candidates, including Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Senator George Khaniri and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Mr Akaranga was accused of failing to initiate meaningful development during his tenure.

Governor Ottichilo has had a tempestuous first term, punctuated by court battles and fights with the county assembly over his leadership style.

In Bungoma, Mr Lusaka is making a comeback, setting up a rematch with Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Mr Lusaka has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, whereas Mr Wangamati backs Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Former Kisumu County governor Jack Ranguma is also plotting a comeback, promising his opponents a bruising battle. It will be an epic duel pitting Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Mr Ranguma.

In 2018, Mr Ranguma made two attempts to overturn the decision by Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission to declare Prof Nyong’o the winner.

“I’m coming back to continue with the work I started,” Mr Ranguma told the Nation.

In West Pokot, Mr Kachapin, who is plotting to beat Governor John Lonyangapuo, says that due to political difference between them, the projects he started while in office have not been completed, so he has to reclaim the seat to get them done.

Mr Nkedianye, who lost the Kajiado governor seat to Joseph ole Lenku, says he has hit the ground and is banking on the structures he put in place to dislodge the incumbent.

“I’m putting everything in place to beat Ole Lenku... because I’ve to continue with my aspirations and ideas,” he told the Nation.

Battles between former and incumbent governors are expected in three counties in the Coast. In Lamu, Mr Timamy will be seeking to unseat Governor Fahim Twaha. Mr Timamy lost to Mr Twaha with less than 500 votes.

In Tana River County, a showdown is looming as Mr Dado [now Interior Chief Administrative Secretary] and Governor Dhado Godhana angle for the seat. Mr Odinga has already endorsed Mr Dado’s bid.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja will face off with Mr Mruttu of the United Democratic Alliance. Mr Samboja, who has shifted from Wiper to ODM, got a boost after Taveta MP Naomi Shaban assured her support to get a share of Taveta votes. Mr Mruttu is the only gubernatorial candidate from Taveta so far.

Former Baringo Governor Cheboi will be battling it out with the current county chief Stanley Kiptis.

During DP Ruto’s rally in Eldama Ravine recently, the political rivalry between Mr Kiptis and Mr Cheboi played out as residents heckled the current governor while cheering the former county boss.



