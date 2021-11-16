Ann Kananu takes the reins at City Hall

Ann Kananu was on Tuesday sworn in as Nairobi’s third and its first female governor, ending the long wait for a substantive successor to Mike Sonko.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Comesa Grounds. This followed the gazettment of the swearing in by the chairman of the Assumption of the Office of the County Governor Committee and acting County Secretary, Dr Jairus Musumba.

The taking of oath of office was in accordance with the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Long wait

Ms Kananu’s swearing-in has now brought to an end the long wait to have a substantive governor in Nairobi spanning close to 10 months.

The former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer was given the go-ahead to take the oath of office after the Supreme Court last week struck out an application challenging her swearing in by Mr Sonko.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

He had appealed a ruling last month by the Court of Appeal that paved the way for the swearing in of Ms Kananu.