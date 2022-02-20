Sunroofs of fuel guzzlers the new podiums for politicians

sunroof of fuel guzzlers

There is a new dais in town; the sunroof of fuel guzzlers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Silas Apollo  &  Onyango K'Onyango

Move over wooden dais. There is a new dais in town; the sunroof of fuel guzzlers. Politicians in this year's election are increasingly using sunroofs of their cars as political podiums in a trend that intensified at the height of Covid-19 pandemic and has refused to go away.

