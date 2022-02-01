Marsh Pride

Some members of the Marsh Pride which has featured in the BBC series 'Big Cat Diary' in July 22, 2021. Spot, a lioness that was part of the pride, died after she was attacked by lions from another pride.

Marsh Pride daughter of BBC’s ‘Big Cat Diary’ fame dies

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Spot died in an area known as the Topi Pride territory and was suspected to have been killed by another female lion pride.
  • She was the offspring of eight members of a pride of lions that featured in the BBC’s popular wildlife documentary series.

Wildlife enthusiasts have again reported sad news out of the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

