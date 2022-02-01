Marsh Pride daughter of BBC’s ‘Big Cat Diary’ fame dies

Wildlife enthusiasts have again reported sad news out of the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

A “Muskie daughter” named Spot, a member of the Marsh Pride, died following an overnight attack that caused multiple injuries.

The lion, belonging to the third generation of the Marsh Pride whose exploits were showcased on the BBC’s “Big Cat Diary”, died after it was attacked under unclear circumstances.

The incident came hardly a week after another big cat, a member of the famed “Tano Bora” cheetah coalition, was killed by his brothers.

Video clips doing the rounds on social media indicate that Spot was found still alive and vets were informed but because she had serious injuries, she died before she could be treated.

Spot died in an area known as the Topi Pride territory and was suspected to have been killed by another female lion pride, said Ms Christine Chang on the Magical Mara Facebook page.

Commenting on the loss, Ms Lucy Johnson shared photos and memories of Spot, saying: “One of the last times I saw her, she was probably the biggest girl I have ever seen and was close to delivering her last litter (which didn’t survive long).

Death-causing wounds

“I will never forget this massive lioness trekking the paradise plains, very agitated (last stages of pregnancy) and trying to get away from her daughter who could no doubt sense something Big was about to happen!”

Ms Johnston, who was familiar with the Mash Pride and Spot’ added: “Successfully raised 2 lions, sired by the 6 pack - a son - who is now nomadic - and a daughter who will now have to rely on Little Red. They are actually the oldest of the known 6 pack offspring (well known as can be without DNA)!

“Like several deaths many of us are aware of Lorian the leopard, Olpadan the cheetah, Ol Donyo Paek the male lion, the attack wasn’t witnessed so there will be bound to be multiple stories coming out.”

But according to tour guides, two lions from the Salas Pride and the Topi Pride lionesses were seen near the scene and suspected to have attacked her, leaving her with death-causing wounds.

She was the offspring of eight members of a pride of lions that featured in the BBC’s popular wildlife documentary series and were poisoned in the reserve in 2015.

Two of the lions who were poisoned – stars of the BBC's long-running “Big Cat Diary” series – died after eating the poisoned carcass of a cow.