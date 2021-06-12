Scarface, Maasai Mara’s most iconic lion, dies

A lion rests inside Maasai Mara National Reserve on July 29, 2018. Scarface, one of the most iconic and celebrated lions in Maasai Mara Game Reserve died on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

Scarface, one of the most iconic and celebrated lions in Maasai Mara Game Reserve has died.

