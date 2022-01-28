Cheetahs

Tano Bora feed on their prey at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in November 2020. Four of the cheetahs on Monday ganged up and killed their expelled member known by wildlife enthusiasts as Orpadan. They fought over territory.

| Courtesy

News

Prime

Sad ending for Maasai Mara ‘Tano Bora’ cheetahs

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Christened ‘Tano bora’, the male cheetah’s have been successfully hunting unusually large prey.
  • The five cats comprised three brothers from one family and two from another.

For close to five years, a coalition of five cheetahs in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve has stunned conservationists and tourists alike.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.