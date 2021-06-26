Lupita Nyong'o
Courtesy

Lifestyle

Prime

Animals that have shot to national and global fame 

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • From Sudan, Scarface, Elsa, Christian to Ahmed, Omieri, Tano Bora, Malaika, Lightning Bolt, Satao and Tim.
  • No snake was more famous in Kenya than the python called Omieri, who shot to national fame in April 1987 after she was singed in a bush fire.

Scarface. Elsa. Christian. Do those names ring a bell? They should, if you have been following stories of Kenya’s famous animals. The three are some of the most famous lions to ever roar on Kenyan soil.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.