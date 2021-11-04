Lillian Nganga claims her life is in danger

Lillian Nganga

Lillian Ng'ang'a and her lawyer Philip Murgor during a press briefing on November 04, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nationn Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga claims her life is in danger months after ending her relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua. 

