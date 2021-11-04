Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga claims her life is in danger months after ending her relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua.

The couple announced in August that they had split and that Ms Nganga would no longer serve as Machakos First Lady.

Mr Mutua and Ms Nganga, in separate posts, said they had parted ways amicably after enjoying a long-term relationship with each other.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God He brought it together. We remain friends,” Ms Nganga posted on her Instagram page.

A few hours later, the governor acknowledged the split and their decision to remain friends.

“Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are on amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly,” he said.

In early September, Ms Nganga announced that she was in a relationship with Musician Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani. In the same month, Juliani recorded a statement at Kilimani Police station over an alleged threat to his life.