Let Miguna Miguna return home, African lawyers and judges ask Kenya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Dr Miguna Miguna, a lawyer based in Canada.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

Lawyers and judges from across Africa on Saturday piled pressure on the Kenyan government to allow Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna back in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.