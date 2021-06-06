Big win for Miguna Miguna in case over deportation

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna is seen locked up inside the international arrivals building at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on March 27, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Miguna returnThe Court of Appeal has declined to suspend a judgment of the High Court that found the move to declare Dr Miguna Miguna a prohibited immigrant, and his deportation two years ago, illegal.

