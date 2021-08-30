Uasu officials
Lecturers vow to carry on with strike as pay talks fail

By  Nation Team

  • University Education Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi on Friday appealed to the lecturers and staff unions to call off the strike.
  • The 2021-2022 academic calendar begins in September and any industrial action will disrupt start-of-semester activities.


Lecturers in public universities say they will go on strike today after talks between their union and the government failed to strike a deal. 

