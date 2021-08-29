Egerton University Uasu chapter suspends lecturers’ strike

Uasu Egerton

Universities Academic Staff Union Egerton Chapter members outside the Njoro campus on November 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton Chapter will not participate in the nationwide lecturers’ strike that is set to begin tomorrow.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.