Last-minute rush to deal with El Nino

The national government has embarked on a last-minute rush to mobilise resources to prepare for El Niño rains, even as it emerged that the cabinet and ministries still lacked substantial budgets for disaster management.

Nevertheless, government officials yesterday reassured Kenyans that adequate plans were in place “to prepare for the expected abnormal rains”.

One of the key components of the government's strategy, said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was the sharing of information gathered by early warning systems among response teams.

The DP was speaking during meeting that brought together various stakeholders to compare notes for better response and mitigation in the event of an emergency, but also to agree on the execution of roles and responsibilities during and beyond El Niño. County governments estimate that they need an emergency budget of Sh15 billion.

However, the National Treasury has asked the cabinet and government agencies to harmonise their budgets, realigning and reallocating resources as necessary.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned that emergency funds are likely to be stolen as was the case with the Covid-19 emergency funds.

To warn against the theft of funds, the DP urged districts to “come up with realistic budgets” . “As much as you are asking for support, tell us what you are bringing to the table,” he said.

The DP ordered technical teams to work around the clock to ensure contingency plans were harmonised. The government also warned that millions of Kenyans living in low-lying and flood-prone areas were likely to be displaced, and appealed to them to move to higher ground.

The National Youth Service will also be deployed as a reserve to help mitigate the effects of the floods, Mr P Gachagua said.

This comes at a time when the Council of Governors has suggested that the country should borrow from the World Bank to finance the deficit, with Defence CS Aden Duale revealing that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are ready and on standby.

“El Niño is beyond the national and county governments. That is why we need to work together by leveraging our different capacities in terms of technical and financial resources,” he said.

The national government's management teams, Mr Gachagua said, were ready to work with counties. He ordered them to ensure seamless coordination.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Ann Waiguru said county governments were coordinating response mechanisms.

Each governor has his or her own plans to mitigate emergencies that may arise, she said.

“The seamless synergy will, therefore, be a springboard for quick response to emergencies,” Ms Waiguru said. While the Meteorological Department had warned of hardships that could result from the El Niño rains, she said the effects would not be as bad as the 1997 event.

The intensified rains will be followed by La Niña, the opposite effect of El Niño, said Mr David Gikungu, the director of the Kenya Meteorological Department.

With national examinations starting on October 30 and some 3.5 million learners sitting the exam, schools will close on October 27, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang' said the ministry would need air support.

Nairobi Rivers Commission CEO Joseph Murashia estimated that about 200,000 metres of Nairobi's rivers were blocked and would cost Sh16 million to clear.

The Kenya Red Cross said it was already preparing to assist the government, an undertaking that will require Sh700 million, of which it has only Sh150 million.

UN Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson said the international community and humanitarian agencies would activate their eight strategic hubs.

“What we are seeing is a climate emergency. But it's great that we're meeting to prepare,” he said. Health CS Susan Nakumicha said her ministry had done the costing, was working on surveillance and had developed an emergency hotline that will be shared in due course.