State warned over El Nino as imminent rains spark jitters

Environmentalists have challenged the national and county governments to make necessary arrangements to deal with adverse effects of the anticipated El Nino rains.

Green Africa Group, an environmental lobby, has warned that failure to plan on how to mitigate the effects of the rains might lead to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

Green Africa Group founder Isaac Kalua, backed by a team of experts, yesterday called on the two levels of government to take seriously the alert issued by meteorologists that the El Nino rains will begin next month.

‘National security issue’

“We need to have teams in place. This is a national security issue, where we need adequate preparedness to deal with emergencies,” Dr Kalua said. Funds set aside for disasters must be used to ensure effects of the rains are mitigated, he said.

“We also need as a country to take responsibility — especially institutions that are expected to take care of River Nairobi and other rivers — and ensure those who live on riparian areas are evacuated,” he said.

Dr Kalua, who is also the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader, said this was the time to evacuate those living in areas that are prone to flooding an landslides before the rains begin.

“Let them move voluntarily because there will be no magic to survive. Even the riparian areas at the coast; this is the time to address them as well as the encroachment on rivers, dams and waterways,” he said.

He warned that El Nino rains could throw the country further into trouble, amid other challenges such as the high cost of living, if not tackled properly.

El Nino rains

“The government is not doing enough to prepare for the El Nino rains. There is need to create an awareness, and every ministry and county government needs to have crisis meetings at this early stage to be able to agree on the course of action.”

“This is the right time to save lives before the rains come rather than waiting to evacuate people during an emergency,” Dr Kalua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will next week convene the National Emergency Response Committee to deliberate on the country's preparedness for the expected El Nino rains.

The DP said the committee will establish strategies to mitigate disasters.

"Next week I will be convening the National Emergency Response Committee that I head with all government agencies, development partners, the Kenya Red Cross, international organisations and all other stakeholders to discuss our preparedness for the expected El Nino rains," said the Deputy President.