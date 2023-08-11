Govt should prioritise harvesting rain water during El Nino

Rain water • President William Ruto should immediately sack his top advisers for not promoting rain water harvesting, especially in the water-scarce northern regions, as the Meteorological Department has warned El Nino is on way, says Chris Kiriba.

“The water tapped should come in handy for both domestic and wild animals during prolonged drought.”

His contact is [email protected].

Graft • The Executive is losing the anti-corruption war “in a maze of political mumbo jumbo”, laments W. Kimariech.

He poses: “What should we make of President Ruto’s recent reading of the riot act to his top honchos when the mass withdrawal of high-profile graft cases is still very fresh in our minds? Unless he takes serious action, corruption is here to stay.”

His contact is [email protected].

Protests • There were hardly any anti-government demos in the Mt Kenya region at peak of the protests, as “most people went about their business as usual”, says S.K. Chege. A

fter all, he adds, demos will not put food on the table; only hard work will.

“The country has had good rains and expects a bumper harvest but some people see only what they want to see.”

His contact is [email protected].

Laxity • Two public offices in Muhoroni Sub-County in Kisumu County are shortchanging people in need of services, says Damson Opiyo Onger.

“It’s annoying that officers at the sub-county social services office are always absent? The adjacent Chemilil Chief’s office also remains closed almost on a daily basis. What does the Kisumu County Service Charter say?”

His email is [email protected].

Football • After watching Kakamega’s Shanderema Boys team annihilate Khorof Harrar of Wajir, 8-0, in the schools soccer matches, Charles Kamanga says: “The boys showed the poise, confidence, and good demeanour of Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi, not the theatrics of Ronaldo or Neymar.

Let’s pick the best, rebuild and rename Harambee Stars Simba wa Kenya.”

His contact is [email protected].