Koome remarks on Azimio hiring bodies insensitive

Insensitivity • The “most insensitive statement of the year”, Ruth Gituma says, must be police boss Japhet Koome’s on the “hiring of bodies” to show police brutality in during demonstrations. “Did he think about the parents who lost their loved ones and victims with bullets still in their bodies? Can he produce evidence of hired bodies with bullet wounds?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Inverted thinking • How Kenya could be planning to send police to Haiti to help fight criminal gangs and yet it’s facing a serious threat from Al-Shabaab, James Gakuo says he can’t understand. The US, he adds, has issued an advisory against travel to Haiti. To him, this ranks together with the “madness of employing Cuban doctors when our own are jobless”. His contact [email protected].

***

Indictment • The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) “has outlived its usefulness and should be wound up”, says Joe Ngige Mungai, citing failure to end traffic police corruption. “The digitisation of the collection of funds in counties has revealed looting of funds. Isn’t this an indictment of the past county bosses and the EACC?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Unhygienic capital • Nairobi City County has neglected the enforcement of by-laws that once entrenched law and order, claims Fred Njoka. One thing that has really upset Fred is allowing the cooking of food in the open, in unhygienic conditions. “Food is prepared by the roadside and pedestrian walkways. Where is the County Executive Committee member for Health?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Food security • Excited about the news of good harvests of food crops, Francis Njuguna says this should be a big relief for Kenyans, who are suffering due to high prices. “We now have plenty of beans and maize, even though it is not so in all parts of the country. What plans do the authorities have to lover the prices of basic commodities, especially unga?” His contact is [email protected].