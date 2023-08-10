Ruto has delivered a promise but is Open University a priority?

Jumping the gun • A promise is a debt, remarks Taabu Tele, noting that President William Ruto has fulfilled his 2022 election campaign pledge by granting a charter to the Open University of Kenya.

However, Taabu has some misgivings. Says he: “Is this a priority, given the current difficult economic situation? And is the demanding infrastructure for a virtual university ready?”

Fighter girl • A young woman from Uasin Gishu County, Mercy Tarus, “recently spoke the truth to power”, Chris Kiriba enthuses.

“She was fearless and focused and refused to be taken down the garden path by politician. Nobody will elect her in 2027 as the governor because she doesn’t have money to throw around. We must wake up and smell the coffee.”

False promise • Let the government just tell parents to pay for their children’s university education instead of taking them on a wild goose chase, says Peter Monimbwe. T

he new portal, http://www.hef.go.ke, he laments, doesn’t work yet those admitted are expected to report next month.

“Education CS Ezekiel Machogu should advise us so that we can plan early!”

Football dream • The ongoing spectacular women’s football World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand has unequivocally shown gender equality as the national teams have played with equal vigour with the men, says Alnashir D. Walji.

His biggest dream, though, is that Kenya clinches the Africa Cup of Nations to “prove our mettle” in the sport.

Police racket • Plainclothes officers are on the rampage in Nairobi’s central business district, arresting people for no apparent reason, says Davy Henrik.

“But if one does not give them money, they throw one into the cells.” Disgusted with the shameless racket in the capital city, he pleads: “Would Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, please, stop this racket?”

