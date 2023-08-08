Lowering retirement age from 60 to 50 is a big joke

Bottom-up • The Cabinet and principal secretaries should take President William Ruto’s “tongue lashing over their performance in their stride”, advises Muriithi King’au. “When information is not forthcoming from the top, it can be sourced from lower ranks.” This, he says, would be in the true spirit of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s bottom-up management approach. His contact is [email protected].

Looting spree • The tough talk against corruption in government is “just a PR exercise”, claims Denis Wambua. He says some people have landed big jobs because they come “from the two communities said to have the biggest shares” in the government or have paid a bribe. “The situation is getting messier and I don’t know how far up the loot is shared.” His contact is [email protected].

Wrong strategy • Reducing the cost of fertiliser is not necessarily the solution to the rising cost of living, says Kennedy Mochabo. He adds: “My little economics tells me you can subsidise production and not consumption! The cost of fuel is high while the farmer is using much more to produce food. The bottom line is that the cost of living is still much higher.” His contact is [email protected].

Pension danger • The proposal by the MPs to lower the retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 50 years, Benjamin Kibias thinks is a big joke. He poses: “How will a broke government be able to pay the pensions of all those people that it will have to retire to comply with this unless there is a sinister motive behind this idea? We are keenly watching.” His contact is [email protected].

Dr Prosecutor • While he doesn’t doubt the merit of Mount Kenya University awarding ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, Henry Ruhiu is suspicious of the decision. “What extraordinary thing has he done for Kenya? We only got to know of him when he represented current President Ruto in a trial at the ICC, in The Hague.” His contact is [email protected].