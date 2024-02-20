Last Mile Connectivity Project

Last Mile: The Uhuru Kenyatta miracle that lit up villages and schools

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta switches on the power in a house belonging to a beneficiary of the Last Mile Connectivity project.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's race to achieve universal electricity access by 2030 is being driven by the Last Mile Connectivity Programme (LMCP), launched by the Jubilee government in 2013.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM 'My beef with Simeon Nyachae'

    Simeon Nyachai

  2. PREMIUM Last Mile: The Uhuru miracle that lit up villages and schools

    Last Mile Connectivity Project

  3. PREMIUM Firms, homes slash electricity purchases amid price surges

    electricity

  4. PREMIUM Tycoon’s Nairobi reggae club saga shines spotlight on illegal evictions

    club

  5. PREMIUM Give Uhuru AU job, not Raila — Central politicians