Labour CS Florence Bore denies squatting in Gatanga MP’s Karen home

Labour Cabinet Secretary (CS) Florence Bore now claims that she and a company associated with Gatanga legislator Edward Muriu negotiated and agreed on a purchase price for the couple’s house in Amara ridge, Karen contrary to claims that she has stolen the property from the legislator’s family.

In a statement to newsrooms, the CS now says she signed her part of the agreement for sale and transmitted it to the vendor’s lawyers for signing, which according to her, they did by stamping the agreement.

“In compliance with the respective clauses of the agreement, I sourced a 10 percent deposit form my Sacco and paid directly to the vendor’s lawyers’ account via RTGS. It was a term in the agreement for the sale that the completion period of the transaction was 90 days from the date of signing the agreement. We agreed that I take occupation of the house while I retreated to seek a mortgage facility for the balance, which I legitimately expected to obtain within the agreed transaction period of 90 days,” the CS said.

On Saturday, the MPs wife Mariah Muriu accused the CS of taking advantage of the family’s travel out of the country to attend their daughter’s graduation to access the house and “forcibly” occupy it.

She said the house is registered under her and her husband “but we had placed it on the market.”

“It was two weeks ago when she came to my home and gave me an offer of Sh90 million. I told her the least I could take was Sh120 million and she left,” she added.

Upon her return to the country, Ms Muriu said she sent people to undertake renovations at the house only for them to find it occupied.

Her contractor Peter Kariuki said the occupants called the police on him accusing him of trespassing when he went to do the renovations on instructions of his client.

“There is no agreement signed whatsoever, there is no transaction that has taken place…this house belongs to me and my husband…so, why it is occupied by her right now by her shocks me,” she said.

The CS accuses the MP and his family of causing unnecessary drama by “attempting to unlawfully evict my children from the house while I was out of the country.”

“They were accompanied by armed goons necessitating the need for police presence in the premises. For a colleague in leadership to take advantage of my absence from the country to run a hate campaign instead of waiting to engage me upon return is not only queer but baffling,” she added.

The CS further claimed that the couple caused the drama to “unlawfully disassociate from the agreement ostensibly because they have found a better deal.”