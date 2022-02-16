KRA seeks to seize Kidero’s Sh427m from NCBA Bank

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kidero rushed to court after the KRA ordered NCBA to wire the millions to the taxman’s accounts following a High Court judgment of February 7 that found the former governor under-declared taxes.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday obtained a court order barring the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from seizing Sh427 million in his accounts at NCBA Bank over unpaid tax.

