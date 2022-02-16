KRA seeks to seize Kidero’s Sh427m from NCBA Bank

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday obtained a court order barring the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from seizing Sh427 million in his accounts at NCBA Bank over unpaid tax.

Mr Kidero rushed to court after the KRA ordered NCBA to wire the millions to the taxman’s accounts following a High Court judgment of February 7 that found the former governor under-declared taxes.

He says in court documents that the KRA wrote to the bank on February 8, demanding the Sh427 million in the middle of an appeal over the High Court judgment.

“The tax claimed is grossly excessive, punitive and the respondent (KRA) would suffer no prejudice should stay of execution be granted,” he says.

Justice David Majanja granted him the temporary reprieve so that he could pursue an appeal.