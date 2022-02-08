Court orders Kidero to pay KRA Sh400m

Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero has been ordered to pay tax of over Sh400 million to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). This is after he failed to prove that the funds were raised and used for campaigns as he vied for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat. 

