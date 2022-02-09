How KRA spied on Kidero bank accounts, tenants

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) spied on bank accounts operated by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero on a mission that saw it net Sh427 million as unpaid tax for a period of five years.

The authority also snooped on the former governor’s rich list of high-end properties, gleaning information about the rental income that was flowing into Mr Kidero’s accounts.

His land and buildings are estimated to be worth at least Sh9 billion, according to the anti-graft agency, making him one of Kenya’s wealthiest people.

The KRA’s espionage was revealed in court documents that on Tuesday prompted the High Court to order Mr Kidero to pay the taxman Sh427 million.

The revelation looks set to raise questions about the confidentiality of banking transactions.