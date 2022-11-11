KRA employee falls to death at Times Tower

A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee fell to death on Friday afternoon at the agency's Times Tower head office in Nairobi.

The staffer succumbed to injuries while being attended to by the KRA medical team and an emergency response team.

According to the authority, it is not yet clear what happened and the incident is under investigation.

“KRA remains committed to the health and safety of its staff and is saddened by this unfortunate occurrence,” the Authority said in a statement released to newsrooms.

In 2018, a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) fell out of the window of his 17th floor office at the company’s Delta Towers premises in Westlands, Nairobi. Stephen Mumbo, the company’s Business Recovery Services manager, would later succumb to his injuries.

Even as his death became the subject of police investigations, there was widespread speculation that Mumbo had plunged to his death owing to work-related pressure and depression.