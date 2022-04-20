How to prevent common workplace injuries

No one likes getting injured at work. In addition to the pain and discomfort, injuries can lead to lost time at work and lost wages. If you are lucky, you will have insurance that covers some of the costs associated with your injury. However, even with insurance, you may still have to spend out of pocket on some expenses.

And while there is no sure-fire way to prevent every type of injury, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Wear the right gear. If you work with heavy machinery or do something involving a lot of movement, make sure you wear the appropriate clothing and safety gear. This includes hard hats and goggles.

Use caution when lifting objects. When lifting heavy objects, always use caution and try to lift with your legs, not your back.

Take breaks. When working for extended periods, it is important to take breaks. This will help prevent fatigue and potential injuries.

If there are set rules at your place of work, always comply with these rules.

Common work-related injuries

Muscle strain

It can be caused by overexertion, repetitive motions, or incorrect lifting techniques.

Signs of a muscle strain include pain, swelling, and stiffness.

If you experience a muscle strain, you can do a few things to relieve the pain and speed up the healing process. First, make sure to rest the injured area. Then, ice it for fifteen minutes several times a day, and take pain relievers. Finally, make sure to keep the area elevated as much as possible.

Slip and falls

These account for the majority of workplace injuries.

They can be caused by wet floors, faulty equipment, or debris on the ground.

Poor lighting, uneven surfaces, and cluttered work areas are common causes of slips and falls. So make sure to keep these areas tidy and well-lit.

Collision

These can occur when two or more workers work close to each other.

They can also be caused by moving objects, falling objects, or explosions.

To help prevent collisions, make sure there is plenty of space between workers and all dangerous types of equipment are adequately secured.

If you get injured in a collision at work, seek medical attention right away. Depending on the severity of the injury, you may need to report it to your employer.

Exposure to harmful substances

There are various types of exposure that can occur in the workplace. Some of the most common are:

Exposure to hazardous materials, including chemicals and radiation

Exposure to extreme temperatures

Exposure to loud noises

Exposure to airborne particles

If you are exposed to any hazardous material or experience any symptoms related to exposure, seek medical attention. You may also need to report the exposure to your employer.

Contact with work equipment

The following are ways an employee can get in contact with a work machine and get injured.

Swinging Parts: Employees can be injured by rotating or turning parts of machines—for example, a lawnmower's blades.

Pinch Points: These are places where two pieces of machinery meet. They can cause crushing injuries when an employee's body or clothing gets caught.

Caught in Between: This can happen when an employee's body is trapped between two pieces of machinery. It can result in serious injuries or death.

To help prevent these types of injuries, ensure all workers are properly trained to use the machines safely. Also, conduct regular safety inspections of all appliances to ensure they are properly maintained.

Conclusion

Workplace injuries are a serious and common issue. They can be caused by the environment, equipment malfunctions, or simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. As an employer, it is essential to take steps to prevent these injuries from happening.