Kirinyaga Illicit Brew deaths: Those we lost

A photo collage of some of the people who died after drinking toxic brew in Kangai village, Kirinyaga County. From top left: Stella Muthoni, Beatrice Wanjiru Gakono, Franklin Gitandu, Peter Mwai, and Alice Wanjiru. Bottom from left: Paul Wachira, John Mureithi, Josephine Wakuthii Ndama, John Njoroge, and Francis Muiruri.
“I’m in deep sorrow over the deaths occasioned by poisonous brew and I want to convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” she said.
Mrs Rigathi lamented that men, the seed carriers, were the most affected. She vowed that she will not get tired of fighting for the boy child.
“I know it is a hard task fighting for the boy child but I will win this battle,” she said.
Mrs Rigathi said the government was taking the matter seriously and all those who contributed to the deaths of the residents will not be spared.
“The government is taking stern action and we want to ensure that no one else will die because of drinking illicit brews again in this region. We are also seeking divine intervention over such deaths,” she said.
Mrs Rigathi swore to ensure that toxic brews are not sold again in the area and other parts of Mount Kenya region.
“I’m not going to keep quiet as brews continue wiping out a generation,” she said.
She said the survivors will be taken to rehabilitation centres.
Mrs Rigathi urged parents and religious leaders to be in the forefront in discouraging the consumption of lethal brews.
Mwea Member of Parliament Mary Maingi said the incident sent shockwaves across the constituency and asked the government to get to the bottom of matter.
“We have lost so many people and we have been thrown into mourning,” she said.
The revellers are reported to have gone to a local bar on Monday night and ordered for the drink.
They enjoyed their drink as they chatted. They are said to have taken as much as possible and left for their respective homes.
However, the victims started complaining of stomach pains and vomiting on the wee hours of Tuesday.
Some of the victims died in the afternoon at home while others lost their lives on arrival at Kerugoya Teaching and Referral Hospital where they had been rushed by relatives for treatment.
According to county officials,the bar which was selling the lethal brew had not been licensed.
County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Sports, Culture and Social Services Dennis Muciimi revealed that the County Liquor Licensing Committee had rejected an application to license the bar in December last year.
The brew is suspected to have been laced with ethanol.
Mr Muciimi said the application for the bar licence was rejected on the basis of allegations of selling of illicit brew, insecurity and poor sanitation.
“This particular outlet was operating illegally, it had not been issued with licence by the county government because of failing to comply with the County Alcoholic Drinks Control Act No. 3 of 2014 and all the requisite Regulations,” Mr Muciimi said.
He said the county has a rigorous liquor licensing system meant to protect consumers.