Gachagua orders transfer of top government officials in Kirinyaga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday announced the transfer of all top national government officials and police in Kirinyaga County following the death of at least 11 people after consuming illicit alcohol.

Some people died while others lost their sight after consuming alcohol believed to be laced with ethanol on February 5 at Kangai village, Kirinyaga County.

Speaking at Kutus after commissioning the expansion of Joy Millers Ltd, Mr Gachagua said the county commissioner Tobiko Naiyoma, police commander Reuben Muli, criminal investigations boss and Administration Police commandant should move to Nairobi headquarters with immediate effect.

A tough-talking Mr Gachagua said a new team of security personnel led by the county commissioner and police commander will be in Kirinyaga by Saturday.

"The new team should immediately do a thorough security operation to eradicate illicit brews," Mr Gachagua said.

In a separate statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki confirmed the move.

“The Government has recalled senior law enforcement and National Government Administration officers who by conduct or misconduct may have contributed to the recent loss of lives occasioned by the consumption of an illicit toxic brew in Kirinyaga County, Central Region.

Relevant agencies are directed to immediately initiate inquiries upon which appropriate administrative action will ensue on those found culpable,” Prof Kindiki posted on his official X account.

The DP, who was accompanied by Governor Anne Waiguru and several MPs, accused the national government officials and security bosses in Kirinyaga of sleeping on the job.

He said the team watched as illicit brews trade thrived in the county leading to the deaths of 23 people with 23 others losing their sight.

The death toll, according to county officials, however, was still at 13.

Neither the DP nor his office confirmed how they got to the number 23.

The DP said the officials had disregarded resolutions of a meeting held in Nyeri to eradicate substandard alcohol in the Mt Kenya region that was breaking families and hindering growth.

"President Ruto assigned me to fight the brews and some people thought it is a small job yet it has killed 23 people," Mr Gachagua said.

He also ordered action against the Officer Commanding the Police Station and chiefs and their assistants where the deaths occurred.

The DP also ordered the Kirinyaga West deputy county commissioner to be moved.

"Where was the administration and police when alcohol killed our people?" he asked.

"I want to announce the immediate withdrawal of county commissioner, police commander, CCIO, and AP commander from Kirinyaga County and their deployment to Nairobi," he said.

He said a commission of inquiry would be done and action taken on officers found culpable.

The DP said his spouse, Pastor Dorcas who is spearheading rehabilitation of youth involved in alcohol and substance abuse will be in Kirinyaga on Saturday to 'help' locals.

From July, he said, police will get a 40 per cent pay hike as per the taskforce report.