Lethal brew kills six, leaves five blind in Kirinyaga County

Six people have died have and five others have gone blind after consuming illicit liquor in Kangai village, Kirinyaga County.

According to Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner Teresiah Mwangi, the six are said to have consumed a brew christened 'California' at a local joint in the area.

Ms Mwangi said previous attempts to close down the bar have been unsuccessful since the bar owner has been obtaining court orders prevent closure.

County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health, George Karoki, said among the deceased was a patient who had been referred to the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital but died upon arrival on Tuesday.

According to Karoki, relatives of the deceased said five other family members had died within their residences after consuming the brew and that their bodies had been moved to the mortuary.

Mr Karoki said the symptoms exhibited by the victims, which included blurred vision, were consistent with previous cases of ethanol consumption.