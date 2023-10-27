How glass of chang'aa cost me my hand and family

The events of December 29, 2022, will forever remain etched in Derrick Opiyo’s mind.

When he left his home in Kodiaga, Gem Yala sub-county with his wife at 5pm to have a glass of the local brew chang’aa, he had no idea he would return without a piece of his hand.

Derrick, 35, married with three children, had the habit of going out with his wife on many evenings to unwind after a hard day of labour.

At the joint, he exchanged pleasantries with a number of people who were regulars. He had his tipple and a few minutes to 8pm, was ready to leave.

Just as he was about to leave, his elder brother Sylvester Opiyo arrived.

Derrick Opiyo outside his house in Kodiaga, Gem Yala sub-county. On December 29, 2022, he was attacked and his right hand chopped off by his brother. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

“He arrived when I was just about to walk out of the drinking joint. I had already had enough for the day. All that I wanted was to get back to the house with my wife,” Derrick said in an interview with the Nation.

But his brother persuaded him to stay on and have more drinks before retiring.

“He ordered for his drink and mine. I attempted to resist, but his persistence won me over. I stayed and continued drinking with him,” he narrated.

After having one too many, the glass he was being served with accidentally fell.

“The person serving me thought that I had already held the glass, which was not the case. The glass fell on the floor spilling the drink,” he recounted.

On seeing what had transpired, his elder brother hit the roof and pounced on him, thrashing him senseless.

“My brother felt disrespected and began beating me up. He reached for a panga and attacked me. He inflicted a deep cut on my right-hand wrist. The cut was severe and left my arm hanging after severing the bone,” said Derrick.

Other revellers who were at the drinking den took off leaving him with his assailant.

After the attack, the assailant left Derrick in a pool of blood and fled. He was later rushed to the hospital by well-wishers. He stayed in the hospital for months.

“My hand was fixed, however, it is numb, I cannot do any work in my condition. I was a painter and a mason who specialised in roofing, but today I cannot do any of those hard tasks. Now I depend on other people to make ends meet,” he lamented.

The incident affected his social life with his marriage now on the rocks due to his inability to provide for the family.

“I was my family's breadwinner. I worked hard for my family to have a better life, today, as you can see, my wife is no longer at home and my children are living with relatives. This is really traumatising,” he said.

On September 27, 2023, the attacker, Sylvester Opiyo, was charged before a Siaya Magistrate Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing harm to his brother.