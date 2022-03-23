Five dead after consuming illicit brew in Bungoma

Five people died on Tuesday after consuming illicit brew in Canaan village in Kamukuywa ward, Kimilili constituency, Bungoma county.

The victims, three women and two men, were among residents who complained of stomach-ache and general body weakness after consuming the brew, locally known as changaa.

The five succumbed to the complications while receiving treatment at various health facilities around the area.

Kimilili sub county police commander, Muita Marwa, said several people had been taken ill and that 12 are admitted at Kimilili Sub County Hospital in critical condition.

Mr Marwa said that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident of suspected poisoning.

Kibingei ward MCA Aggrey Mulongo, who visited those admitted at Kimilili Sub County hospital, asked the county government to come up with a policy to regulate the consumption and usage of changaa and busaa.

“These brews, if made well, cannot harm our people and there is need to have the county regulate the brewing,” he said.

“These brewing dens have helped many poor families educate their children who have turned out to be great people in the society.”