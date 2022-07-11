Man shot dead in brawl with police at chang’aa den

A man was shot dead by police in Urefu, Ugunja sub-county in Siaya County in a brawl with officers who had arrested an illicit brew dealer.

The man, identified as Aloice Owino Ooko, 40, was reported to have charged towards officers with a panga after the brewer was arrested.

The law forbids the brewing or selling of chang’aa.

“It happened that officers from Ugunja Police Station had proceeded on a raid/patrol at around [4pm] at Urefu within Ugunja sub-county, one male adult identified as Aloice Owino Ooko aged about 40 years advanced at police officers who had raided a home of one illicit brew dealer identified as Nyamalo,” read a police report.

The report said the man sought to chase the officers out of the premises.

“Upon arrest of the dealer, the deceased who is also a neighbour rushed to his house and came out with a panga and advanced at one of the officers, Police Constable Douglas Wangila, who had gone to arrest the dealer with an intention to cut the officer and chased him towards the road. Reinforcement was called by the duty officer,” said the report.

The officer then fired two shots in the air to scare the man away but Mr Ooko reportedly advanced towards the officer.

“The officer fired two warning shots in the air but the deceased aggressively advanced towards him at a closer range. During the commotion, the officer in self-defense shot the deceased at the neck from the right exiting from the left,” reads the report.

Mr Ooko was then rushed to Ambira Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officer cut

Constable Wangila was cut in his forearm, as was the handguard of his rifle. He was treated at the same facility and discharged.

The body of Mr Ooko was taken to the Ambira sub-county mortuary.

Ugunja sub-county Police Commander Emanuel Rono said the police were investigating the incident.