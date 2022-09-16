Four arrested, illicit brew seized in raids on drinking dens

Four suspects were arrested on Friday and 66 litres of illicit brew were seized in Nyakach, Kisumu County, when police raided brewing dens that included five homes and two hideouts.

Joseph Juma, Benson, Jane Atieno and Benard Odhiambo were booked at the Ongoro Police Station.

Two of the suspects operated a den near Bodi Secondary School, allegedly owned by a disabled person popularly called Apaka.

“We have arrested Apaka three times but upon reaching the courts, the magistrates have been sympathising with him, looking at his state thinking that he can’t operate such business,” lamented Senior Chief David Onyisi.

Ms Atieno was booked with nine litres of chang’aa, while Mr Odhiambo was found with 20 litres of kangara.

Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner Charles Orina said the suspects will be charged once investigations are completed.

Veronica Atieno, a resident, lamented that her husband had sold all their household items to get money to buy liquor.

Ruining lives of children

Other residents said some local children were also buying illegal alcohol from the dens and were dropping out of school.

“Our children are wild and also reluctant to proceed with their studies because one of the homes selling the illicit alcohol is next to the school," Jane Aoko said.