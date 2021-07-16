Kilifi leads with 224 new Covid cases as Kenya's total hits 191,712

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addresses journalists at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital after launching the facility's ICU, oxygen plant, blood transfusion centre and renal unit on July 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • In total, Kenya recorded 692 new infections following the analysis of 6,883 samples within a day, raising the number of declared infections since last March to 191,712.

Kilifi County on Friday toppled Nairobi to record the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, posting 224 of them in the past 24 hours.

