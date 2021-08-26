Kianjokoma brothers: Police officers sue to block murder charges
Six police officers implicated in the deaths of two Embu brothers have move to court to block the DPP from charging them with murder.
According to their lawyer Danstan Omari, the officers are instead seeking an inquest into the deaths of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura.
The police officers who were implicated are Benson Mputhia, Consolata Kariuki, Nicholas Cheruyoit, Martin Wanyama, Lilian Chemuna and James Mwaniki.
In their petition, they have sued the DPP, Inspector General of Police and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).
They say the next course of action should be an inquest and not prosecution in court.
More follows..