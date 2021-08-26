Kianjokoma brothers: Police officers sue to block murder charges

Six police officers implicated in the deaths of two Embu brothers have move to court to block the DPP from charging them with murder.

According to their lawyer Danstan Omari, the officers are instead seeking an inquest into the deaths of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura.

Lawyer Danstan Omari on August 26, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The police officers who were implicated are Benson Mputhia, Consolata Kariuki, Nicholas Cheruyoit, Martin Wanyama, Lilian Chemuna and James Mwaniki.

In their petition, they have sued the DPP, Inspector General of Police and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

They say the next course of action should be an inquest and not prosecution in court.

The six police officers accused of killing two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu when they appeared at the Milimani courthouse on August 17, 2021. They were detained for 14 days to allow for further investigations. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

