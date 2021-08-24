Granny of slain Kanjokoma brothers succumbs to depression, says family

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the Embu brothers who are suspected to have been killed by police. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The family of two slain Kianjokoma brothers has been hit by another tragedy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.