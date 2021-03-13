Lenku secures freedon for 26 Kenyans who were jailed in Tanzania

Some of the Kenyans who were fined by Tanzanian authorities for trespassing.

  • The women had served their jail terms for four days by the time Governor Lenku paid their fines totalling Sh1million.
  • Governor Lenku blames Tanzanian authorities for incessantly harassing Kenyan traders.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has secured the freedom of 26 Kenyan women were arrested and jailed in Tanzania for illegal entry into the country.

