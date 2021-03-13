Lenku secures freedon for 26 Kenyans who were jailed in Tanzania

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has secured the freedom of 26 Kenyan women were arrested and jailed in Tanzania for illegal entry into the country.

The 26 women from Rombo Ward in Kajiado South were fined Sh23,600 (TSh500,000) each or an alternative one-year jail term after they were found guilty of entering Tanzania without permits and passports.

The women had served their jail terms for four days by the time Governor Lenku paid their fines totalling Sh1million.

Governor Lenku flew to the border town of Ilasit to secure the women's freedom. Thereafter the women were transported back home on a school bus hired by the governor.

One of the women said she was relieved to gain her freedom, say some of the women had not breastfed their children for four days.

Cross-border trade

"When we were arrested, we had left our young children at home. We had no time to go back. When our people brought our children for breastfeeding, the prison authorities declined to allow us breastfeed them," said Joyce Hosea.

She claimed it was normal for traders from both countries to cross the borders, especially during market days.

"We don't understand why we are being harassed now, yet we also welcome our fellow traders from Tanzania without any trouble," she said.

Governor Lenku blamed Tanzanian authorities for incessantly harassing Kenyan traders and asked the ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries to hold talks and end the growing animosity.

Cattle auctioned

"We have been trading together for a long time. Such incidents are unacceptable. The authorities must safeguard our people's business interests," he said.

Three years ago, the Kenyan government was forced to compensate Maasai herders with Sh54million after more than 1, 400 heads of cattle were impounded and auctioned on Tanzania.

The owners had charged in court but when they failed to pay the fines, their cattle were sold in a public auction.