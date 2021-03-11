26 Kenyans jailed for one year for illegal entry into Tanzania

The Rombo District Court in Kilimanjaro Region has sentenced 26 Kenyans to a fine of Sh23,600 (TSh500,000) or to one year imprisonment after convicting them of entering Tanzania without permits and passports.

The verdict was handed down on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by the acting resident magistrate of Rombo District, Baraka Kibululu.

Earlier in the day, Paschal Mayunga, Assistant Inspector of Immigration in the district, alleged that on March 9, 2021, they received a report of the appearance of non-Tanzanians in the Usseri and arrested them and handed them over to the police.

Pleaded guilty

He said after being brought to court the 26 confessed to committing the offense, "since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with."

"So for committing the crime the court sentenced them to one year in jail or a fine of TSh500,000 (ShSh23,600) each."