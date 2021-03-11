26 Kenyans jailed for one year for illegal entry into Tanzania

Kenyan nationals

Some of the 26 Kenyan nationals who have been convicted of entering Tanzania without permits and passports when they appeared in court.

Photo credit: The Citizen
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan nationals convicted for entering Tanzania without permits and passports.
  • Verdict handed down on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by the acting resident magistrate of Rombo District.

The Rombo District Court in Kilimanjaro Region has sentenced 26 Kenyans to a fine of Sh23,600 (TSh500,000) or to one year imprisonment after convicting them of entering Tanzania without permits and passports.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  2. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  3. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  4. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

  5. PRIME After a year of Covid-19 war, new variants open tougher battlefront

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.