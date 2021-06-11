Kenyans stranded in India over Covid-19 back home

A Kenya Airways plane lands in Mombasa from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Angela Oketch  &  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The flight landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11am and after screening, most were allowed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

Kenyans stranded in India due to the Covid-19 crisis arrived back home on Thursday.

