Seeking treatment abroad: The costly journey

Medical tourism is when a person seeks medical attention in a country other than their own.

By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Sh160,000 - Sh1m is the average cost of treating cancer in the country is about this much, depending on the hospital
  • Over 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad each year seeking treatment for various ailments
  • Sh15bn - Travels abroad for treatment cost Kenya this much annually
  • Over 400 patients cleared to travel abroad for treatment

Three days after Jason Njue’s seventh birthday, the bloom that had come with turning a year older soon became gloom.

