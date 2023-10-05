Kenyans 'roast' Kuria online after Ruto’s cabinet reshuffle

Kenyans Thursday took to social media sites to express mixed reactions following President William Ruto’s cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday night.

The announcement by the head of state, made through the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, caught many by surprise as some notable Cabinet Secretaries were affected by the reorganisation.

Immediately after the presidential notice, the outgoing Investments, Trade & Industry CS Moses Kuria, who has been at odds with Kenyans due to his comments on the skyrocketing cost of living, took to his official Twitter account in what is ostensibly seen as a response to President Ruto.

Mr Kuria was reassigned to head the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery.

He uploaded a YouTube song by the popular Kikuyu musician, Elijah Miller, titled ‘Ihinda Riakinya,’ loosely translated as ‘When the Right Time Comes.’

The song goes, “God is the enabler, and He fulfills all the promises He makes to His people...When the right time comes, He will streamline everything...No one will stop Him from blessing you.”

One hour later, CS Kuria uploaded a photo of Deputy President Mr Rigathi Gachagua.

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament has been engaged in a tough war of words with the DP, who recently publicly criticized him for his remarks on the rising cost of living.

After fuel prices hit a record Sh200 per liter on September 14, Kuria took to Twitter, telling Kenyans to prepare for even higher costs.

“Petrol will be Sh260 by February 2023. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people,” the CS tweeted.

Dr Ruto’s top economic advisor, David Ndii, also received backlash for jokey tweets asserting that Kenyans should brace for tough times ahead.

Their provocative remarks on social media sparked public criticism regarding the tone and sensitivity of top officials.

While acknowledging that the rise in fuel costs is a global challenge, Mr Gachagua said leaders should address citizens with sensitivity and empathy and should not talk down to the people of Kenya since they are their employers.

“It is insensitive to talk down to the people. You do not address your employer with arrogance.”

Following the Cabinet reshuffle, Kuria’s followers took to his posts, linking his reassignment to his provocative statements.

@Kijana Ya Baba (Parody) wrote, “CS, it’s like you had drinks after the shocking news.”

Jonathan Mutinda Maw called on Kuria to seek out former President, Uhuru Kenyatta and apologise to him.

“That is a good song; now look for Uhuru and seek his blessings. Otherwise, mtapangwa mpangike,” Mutinda advised.

The mockery of the CS led some Kenyans to respond with images poking fun at him.

As of Thursday, Kuria’s Twitter profile had not been updated with his new role.

@GeorgeKeyman reminded him, “Update your bio; you have been reassigned. Your poor performance can’t be tolerated anywhere in this world, including Haiti.”