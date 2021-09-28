Kenya unable to roll out Pfizer jabs for lack of proper syringes

The Pfizer vaccines are the fourth brand to be available in Kenya.

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ten days after Kenya received her first consignment of 795,600 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by the US, the Ministry of Health has admitted it is unable to administer the jab due to lack of special syringes.

