Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Children Covid

Children who are 10 and younger produce more antibodies in response to coronavirus infection than adolescents and adults, a study showed March 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly.

