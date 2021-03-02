Kenya's declared Covid-19 cases rise by 345 to 106,470

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

  • A hundred and ninety eight of the new patients were found in Nairobi County, which remained in the lead in terms of the number of infections recorded daily per county.

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Tuesday rose by 345 to 106,470, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe announced in a statement, saying 5,550 samples had been tested within a day.

